Lincolnview schedules fob renewal dates

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools Superintendent Jeff Snyder announces that it’s time for district residents and grads to renew fobs for the Lincolnview Community Center for the 2019-20 school year.

Snyder said the district has scheduled dates to either sign up for new membership or renew existing memberships. The process is simple: Fill out the required paperwork and pay the registration fee ($25 a year for families and $10 a year for additional fobs) to use the facility.

Registration dates are as follows:

Saturday, August 3: 8 a.m.-noon in the school cafeteria.

Wednesday, August 7: 6-8 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Thursday, August 15, 6-8 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Sunday, August 18: 1-3 p.m. in the cafeteria.

Friday, August 30, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the district office.

Those unable to make any of the scheduled dates can contact the Lincolnview District Office at 419.968.2226 for additional times and dates.