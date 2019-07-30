Lincolnview Board gives Bowersock new 5-year contract

Retired Lincolnview employees Deb Cowling, Suzie Hall, and Malinda Shellabarger, along with Fred Fisher, were honored by the Board of Education Tuesday night. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Longtime Lincolnview District Treasurer Troy Bowersock was given a new five-year contract during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Bowersock has served as the district’s treasurer for 24 years.

“Lincolnview’s a great place to work and has great staff members to work with,” Bowersock said after the meeting. “It’s just a great all around school district and I’ve enjoyed working here. I’ve seen a lot of changes in my 24 years and I look forward to working the next five years.”

During his report to the board, Bowersock noted that revenues and expenditures for the 2018-2019 school year came very close to estimates, and he said the district is getting to the point where expenses will be greater than money brought in to the district.

“It’s going to be very close this year, but two years from now, unless something changes with the revenues or our expenditures, I anticipate our expenditures are going to approach or even exceed our revenues,” Bowersock said. “That’s something we have to be mindful of.”

Superintendent Jeff Snyder told the board that work continues on the high school gym floor, and added the district has new phones. He also noted the Lincolnview Athletic Boosters helped provide new soccer shelters and the district’s buses have been inspected and are ready to go.

Snyder also explained that Van Wert County sheriff’s deputies were in the building last week for a training exercise.

“We closed the building for half of the morning and they were running through scenarios within the building,” Snyder told the board. “The sheriff and I will be meeting in August to discuss more of what he listened to from his employees.”

The board learned 252 open enrollment students will attend Lincolnview this year, and board members agreed to advertise for bids for two new buses.

Eric Germann was appointed as the board’s delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association’s Capital Conference in November, while Mark Zielke was chosen as alternate.

The board also honored four retired employees: Deb Cowling, Suzie Hall, Malinda Schellabarger, and Fred Fisher. The retirees had more than 70 years of combined experience in the Lincolnview district.

Board members accepted the resignation of elementary special education teacher Shannon Walsh, and also approved several coaching contracts: Steve Pardon, wrestling; Jarred Sawyer, junior high wrestling; Jacob Staley, freshman boys’ basketball; Megan Ryan, seventh grade volleyball; and Theresa Anderson, band assistant.

The junior high/high school and elementary open house will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 15, while the first day of school will be Monday, August 19.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.