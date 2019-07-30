James Atlee Gehres

James Atlee Gehres 76, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. He would have turned 77 on August the 20th.

He was born August 20, 1942, the son of Woodrow Atlee and Irene Berniece (Kreischer) Gehres, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, Larry D. (Marlene) Gehres of Midland, Virginia, two sisters, Karen (Edwin) Williams of Independence, Oregon, and Shirley (Kenneth) Galloway of Worthington; and three nieces, two nephews, and six grandnieces and grandnephews.

There will be no services at this time.

Preferred memorials: Wren EMS or St. Paul’s Reformed Church in Harrison Township.