Zumbathon set for breast cancer research

VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Mary Jane Fast, licensed Aqua Zumba instructor, will host an Aqua Zumba Zumbathon on Wednesday, August 7, starting at 6:15 p.m., to raise funds for the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. Event co-hostess is Lynn Blakeley, retired Zumba Jammer.

The charity event will be held at the Delphos Swimming Pool, 1000 Park Ave. in Delphos. Minimum donation is $10. Payment or donations can be made at www.zumba.com online or at the door the evening of the event.

Doors will open at 5:30 pm. Phone number of the pool is 419.692.4486. Handicap parking is available near the pool house entrance. Handicap restrooms and a ramp for easy entry into and out of the pool are also available.

The evening will include a 50/50 raffle, a few door prize giveaways, including a donation by Vera Bradley of a pink Hipster handbag, as well as a floral tote bag. There will also be a 60-minute Aqua Zumba class co-led by the hostesses for the evening. Aqua Zumba integrates the Zumba Formula and Philosophy into aquatic fitness disciplines and creates a challenging and invigorating aqua workout. The Aqua Zumba class is limited to ages 13 years and above, with a completed waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian. All participants must sign a waiver to be in the pool.

Aqua Zumba is perfect for everyone: healthy adults, both men and women, as well as older adults, people recovering from osteo-articular injuries, cardiac post-rehab, or chronic conditions, and overweight/obese individuals — anyone wanting a complete workout in half the time using water for resistance and buoyancy.

“We are honored to partner with Mary Jane Fast and Lynn Blakeley to raise funds for breast cancer research,” says Lynda Houk, executive director of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “It is with the support of partners such as Mary Jane that we are making a difference in many lives affected by breast cancer.

“The researchers we support are working to discover ways to treat, prevent, and cure breast cancer,” Houk added. “While we are making great strides, our work is not done.”

One in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 85 percent of all breast cancers are found in those with no family history. Area residents should consider donating to this worthy cause or participating August 7 in the Aqua Zumba Zumbathon at Delphos Swimming Pool.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. Vera Bradley’s co-founders began raising funds after the loss of a dear friend to the disease in 1993. The Foundation has contributed $32.5 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Funds are raised through special events, partner events, and individual donations. Learn more about the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer at www.verabradley.org.