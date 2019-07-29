VWCT Youth Theatre musical coming soon

VW independent/submitted information

Area residents are invited to come experience the very best of area youth theatre this weekend.

Van Wert Civic Theatre is proud to present You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown Friday and Saturday, August 2-3, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, August 4, at 2 p.m.

Not only does this classic musical featuring the “Peanuts” gang have actors who are high school and college age, but is also directed and produced by young people.

In 2018, Griffen Waltmire, director of the show, approached the VWCT Board with the idea of directing and producing a summer musical for high school and college age youths. After much discussion, VWCT agreed to support the project and mentor the young people involved in the production.

To support the financial commitment to the project, VWCT applied for and received an Ohio Arts Council grant. The grant review committee was most impressed with “the idea to provide mentoring and other opportunities for young directors”, while “creating a pipeline for training young people while also creating new and future supporters of the theatre arts.”

The show is ready and all these young people need now is an audience. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now from 2-6 p.m. at 419.238.9689 or anytime online at www.vwct.org. .

The directing team consists of Waltmire, director; Dee Fisher, music director; and Dane Litchfield, choreographer. The cast includes Cooper Adams as Charlie Brown, Olivia Kentner as Sally Brown, Anna Reichert as Lucy van Pelt, Connor Johnson as Linus van Pelt, Austin Sheets as Schroeder, Justin Etter as Snoopy, Alyssa Taylor as Peppermint Patty, Emily Gehle as Marcie, Gracie Morgan as Frieda, Becky Rigdon as the Little Red-Headed Girl, and Gabby Thomas and Brooke Tigner as Woodstock.