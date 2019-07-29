Off Stage Productions sets play auditions

VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions will be holding auditions for A Doublewide Texas Christmas by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten on Monday, August 12, and Tuesday, August 13. Auditions will be held in the St. Mary of the Assumption School gymnasium, 611 Jennings Road in Van Wert, from 7-8 p.m. both days. Those wanting to audition should enter at back of building.

Performance dates will be October 18-20 and 25-27 at Vantage Career Center. Directing this show will be Matt Krol, who will be looking to cast three men and six women of various ages (20s-70s). No prior acting experience is required to try out.

In this outrageously funny comedy, it’s Christmas-time in the newest — and tiniest — town in Texas. And it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide. Not only are the trailer park residents dealing with the stress of the holiday season, but they’ve just discovered that Doublewide is being doubled-crossed by the county. With their official incorporation papers in jeopardy, this band of eccentric Texans throw themselves into taking on the “Big Guys.” Determined to bolster their legitimacy, they first set their sights on the county-wide “Battle of The Mangers” competition. They conspire to win this smackdown with their “Nativity at the Alamo” entry … by any means possible.

In addition to that shaky undertaking, and trying almost single-handedly to keep the new town afloat, Mayor Joveeta Crumpler has to wrangle her celebrity-obsessed mother, her beleaguered brother who’s being bullied by a pack of vengeful raccoons, and her demoralized best friend who’s at the end of her rope from dating every loser this side of the Rio Grande. To make matters worse, Joveeta finds herself increasingly wary of the newest resident, Patsy Price. Patsy, fresh out of the local mental institution, clearly has her own devious agenda and the county competition over in Fayro is just the place for her to settle an old score.

By the time this full-tilt rocket ride of lunacy climaxes in a what-else-can-go-wrong live television presentation, you’ll have doubled your Christmas spirit. So spend the Yuletide in Doublewide and let this hilarious Jones-Hope-Wooten comedy make your Christmas merry and bright … because there’s no place like a good ol’ Texas-sized mobile home for the holidays.

Scripts are available to check out prior to auditions. Call or text 773.793.4456, if interested, or for additional information, or message Off Stage Productions on its Facebook page.