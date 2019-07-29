Monday Mailbag: July 29, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions submitted by readers about Holgate’s decision to go to eight man football and OHSAA, dwindling numbers, a new football opponent for Wayne Trace, plus a question about the Indianapolis Colts.

Q: In regards to eight man football, I read where Holgate only expects this to be for one season and resuming 11 man football in 2020.

My question is, how do local conferences feel about this sort of arrangement? Will they be accommodating to the school or does it put them at risk of being kicked out of the league because of the uncertainties with it?

Also, do you ever see the OHSAA stepping in at some point and creating certain criteria to be eligible for eight man football – certain number of kids, deadline so others can find different opponents, etc? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m sure Green Meadows Conference athletic directors and football coaches weren’t exactly thrilled about the decision, but I also think they were understanding about the move. The main focus now is filling holes in the schedule.

As far as Holgate’s future in the GMC, I’d like to think it’s safe, even if they don’t return to 11 man football. If they started dropping other sports, and there’s no indication they’ll do that, then it might be a different discussion.

As far as the Ohio High School Athletic Association, if eight man football ever becomes an OHSAA sponsored sport complete with a playoff, then yes, I think some rules would be drafted in terms of school size, etc. Other states have 11 man, eight man and six man football, so it would be fairly easy to see how it should be done. As far as a deadline for schools to decide what they’re doing, it would be nice for scheduling purposes.

I don’t want to speak for Holgate or any other school that has switched to eight man football, but once the change is made, it’s hard to go back, unless the affected school expects a big influx of new students or players.

Q: Has Wayne Trace found someone to replace Holgate on the football schedule? Name withheld upon request

A: No, but Athletic Director Jim Linder is talking with a potential opponent. I won’t name the team until or if it becomes official.

It’s difficult to find someone to play in Week No. 8 because most teams have league or conference opponents on the schedule. Here’s hoping it works out for the Raiders and here’s hoping it’s a home game. If not, Wayne Trace will have just three home football games this fall.

Q: What are so many boys not going out for high school football these days? When I played in the 1970s, it was an honor to be on the sideline. Are kids today not as tough? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m not sure toughness has much, if anything to do with it.

Times have changed. It appears there are a variety of factors and the main one is that kids have many more options today compared to previous generations, including more and different types of sports and clubs.

Q: Do you think the Colts can be true Super Bowl contenders? Name withheld upon request

A: As long as everyone (especially Andrew Luck) stays healthy, I think the Colts are strong AFC South contenders. The roster seems fairly solid and I do think the Colts have the potential to make a nice playoff run.

I’m just not sure if they have the overall firepower to advance to the Super Bowl. It doesn’t mean they won’t, because lots of crazy things can happen during the season.

Let’s just say it’s possible they’ll wind up in the Super Bowl, but it’s not probable.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.