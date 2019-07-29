L’view to hold fall sports meeting

Submitted information

Lincolnview Jr./Sr. High School’s athletic department will hold its mandatory fall sports OHSAA preseason meeting on Thursday, August 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

Following the general meeting, team meetings with fall sports teams and coaches will take place at 7 p.m. All fall athletes and parents of athletes should plan to attend.

Athletes are reminded they must have a current physical on file in the athletic department office before participating in a fall sports practice or competition. Physicals are valid for 13 months from the date of the exam. Physical forms can be picked up in the high school office or downloaded at the OHSAA.org web site.

2019-2020 all-sports passes will be available for purchase beginning August 1 in the high school office. A student all-sports pass is $55 and provides admission to all regular season home sporting events. An adult sports pass is $50 and is good for admission to all home regular season sporting events except boys’ JV/varsity basketball games.