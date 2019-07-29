Local 4-H State Fair qualifiers announced

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio State University-Van Wert County Extension office has announced local 4-H Ohio State Fair qualifiers. 4-H county-level project judging assesses the quality of a 4-H member’s project performance and each member receives a grade ribbon for how well the project is completed. As a result, some members earn the opportunity to compete at the Ohio State Fair level.

Food and Nutrition: Snack Attack Jr.: Katelyn Black, Alternate: Alexandria Greer; Snack Attack Sr.: Whitley Fast, Alternate: Josh Thomas; Let’s Start Cooking Jr.: Evelyn Lamb, Alternate: Alexis Hoaglin, Fast Break for Breakfast Jr., Lydia Trammel, Alternate: Keaton Welch, Everyday Food and Fitness Jr.; CJ Speelman, Alternate: Leah Krites

Yeast Breads on the Rise: Lydia Greer, You’re the Chef: Michael Joseph, Alternate: Morgan Anspach. The Global Gourmet; Kayla Krites, Alternate: Lindsay Hatcher. Beyond the Grill, Kyra Welch, Alternate: Caton Williamson. Let’s Bake Quick Breads: Melissa Joseph, Alternate; Nathaniel Mitchener. Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals: Morgan Anspach, Alternate: Lillie Mull, Grill Master: Noah Spath, Alternate: Logan Block. Star Spangled Foods: Preston Kreischer, Alternate: Summer Karbowrak. Sports Nutrition Ready Set Go!: Dakotah Nihiser. Party Planner: Carson Kreischer, Alternate: Katie Gamble.

Clothing: Terrific Tops: Lydia Trammell. Sundresses and Jumpers: Alexis Hoaglin.

Shopping Savvy: Gabrielle Perkins. Sew for Others Jr.: Mary Kopak. Sew for Others Sr.; Melanie Mueller. Sew Fun: Joey Kate Carey, Alternate: Avery Pohlman. Look Great for Less, McKenna Johnson, Alternate: Gabrielle Perkins. Em*bel*lish; Alexis Parrish, Clothes for H.S. and College: Dylann Carey. Designed by Me: Lauren Anspach, Alternate: Elyssa Renner.

Companion Animal Day: Cavies: Austin Bockrath, Reptiles and Amphibians: Jordan Rawlins. All About Dogs: Preston Kreischer.

Natural Resources Day: How Does your Garden Grow?: Avery Pohlman, Grow your Own Vegetables: Kendall Coil, Self-Determined Natural Resources: Preston Kreischer, Alternate: Carson Kreischer.

Engineering Excitement Day: Crank it up: Trey Evans, Alternate: Austin Arnold

Photography Day: Focus on Photography Level 1: Delana Rank, Controlling the Image, level 2: Lauren Anspach, Alternate: Abby Buettner, Mastering Photography: Ella Wilson.

STEM Day: Rockets Away Bottle Rockets: Garret Mosier, Alternate: Clayton Fast; Solid Fuel Rocketry Master: Clayton Mosier. Science Fun with Dairy Foods: Ella Lamb; Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry: Ava Motycka. Robotics Master: Clayton Mosier; Robotics 2: Bella Wise.

Self-Determined Day: Trevor Davis, Alternate: Ella Davis, Senior: Kassidy Klinger, Alternate: Hannah Kraner. Leadership Day: Maddy Lamb

Creative Arts Day: Get Started in Art Jr.: Allison Spieles, Alternate: Cassidy Rank; Scrapbooking Jr.: Haley Chiles; Second Year Scrapbooking: Avery Figley; Second Year Scrapbooking Sr.: Haley Sheets; Seeing through Graphic Design: Morgan Dowler; Cake Decorating Beginner Jr.: Josie Miller, Alternate: Gracie Spieles; Cake Decorating Beginner Senior: Kendall Bollenbacher; Cake Decorating Advanced: Whitley Fast

Family Life Day: Baby Sitting: Morgan Anspach

Home Decorating & Design: Your First home Away From Home: Caton Williamson; The Laundry Project: Evan Scarlett

Health Day: The Truth about Tobacco: Maddy Lamb. Alcohol and Drug Abuse: Cason Kreischer. You’re the Athlete: Laney Jones. Your Thoughts Matter: Hannah Boullion.

Staying Healthy JR: Ella Lamb. Alternate: Quentin Smart.

Natural Resources Day I: Safe Use of Guns: Kane Roberts; Alternate: Zavier Kemler. Basic Archery: Melanie Mueller, Alternate: Kaleb Denmen.

Welding Day: Bryce Mihm, Alternate: Luke Bockey. Welding Large: Zane Bockey

Woodworking Day: Measuring up Jr.: Eli Scarlett, Alternate: Elijah Stant. Making the Cut Jr.: Ean Scarlett, Making the Cut Sr.: Parker Mihm. Advance Self Determined Woodworking: Evan Scarlett, Alternate: Emily Barricklow.

Natural Resources Day II: Insect Adventures 2: Xavier Williamson, Beginning Fishing: Elijah Scarlett, Alternate: Isaiah Pugh, Explore the outdoors: Zachery Newell

Be sure to check out their exceptional talent, along with all the very talented 4-Hers’ displays at the Van Wert County Fair, August 28 through September 1, in the Junior Fair Building.