Linda Dianne Spridgeon, 71, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:31 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born March 30, 1948, in Lima, the daughter of Lloyd Gale and Mary Jane (Morris) Lowther, who both preceded her in death. On July 2, 1977, she married Charles Allan Spridgeon. Together, they shared years of memories.

Linda was a graduate of Cridersville High School, and retired from the housekeeping department at Van Wert Manor after nearly 20 years. She was a member of Van Wert Charter 48, Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as past matron.

Linda enjoyed vacationing with her husband and riding on their Gold Wing motorcycle. Together they rode in many parades and attended Gold Wing chapter meetings.

She loved poodles and raised them for many years. Her current poodle, Cuddles, often visited her in the nursing home.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Charles A. Spridgeon of Van Wert; two daughters, Jonie M. Layton-Pierce of Lima and Lynn M. Taylor of Van Wert; a son, Richard (Michelle) Spridgeon of Van Wert; four stepchildren, David Spridgeon of Tiffin, Melanie (Greg) Jones of Defiance, Jeffrey (Amy) Spridgeon of Hebron, and Susan (Weston) Mills of Scott; two brothers, George Lowther of Wapakoneta and Keith (Debra) Lowther of Cridersville; a sister, Connie (Kevin) Mayer of Shawnee; one sister-in-law, Alberta Spridgeon of Columbus; a niece, Linda A. Spridgeon of Columbus; 17 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Jacob Stanly, and one sister-in-law, Pamela Lowther, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the funeral home, where an Eastern Star memorial service will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice or Van Wert Manor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.