Hidden Spaces returns in early August

VW independent/submitted information

Hidden Spaces is back, so don’t miss this year’s event on Friday, August 9, from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are only $10 and provide access to some of the great hidden spaces just steps off the sidewalk in downtown Van Wert.



Tickets are available at Main Street Van Wert or Truly Divine. Those interested can also call and reserve tickets at 419.238.6911 or at the following website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hidden-space-tour-tickets-65685534201