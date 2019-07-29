Crestview Board of Ed. hires coaches for new school year

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf tells the board the district’s buses are ready for the upcoming school year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — All but one of Crestview’s 15 school buses are ready to roll for the upcoming school year, the Board of Education learned Monday evening.

At Monday night’s monthly meeting, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf told board members the one bus that didn’t pass has a faulty gas tank.

“It’s going to be the first bus to go when we trade in, so we’re not going to repair it because it would be cost-prohibitive,” Mollenkopf explained.

During the public participation portion of the meeting, local resident Brandon Speaks expressed a desire to see clean boundaries at the former Vancrest of Convoy property — the home of Crestview’s future early childhood center.

Speaks noted the property on East Tully Street has a number of jagged boundaries.

“If we can manage to find a way to create a clean, straight line from end to end, I do believe that it will look much better back there,” Speaks said.

The board was scheduled to go to the site to look at the survey markers, but the trip was postponed due to rain.

In a related move, the board approved a resolution authorizing lease-purchase financing for renovations to the ECC, which is scheduled to be ready in time for the 2020-2021 school year.

Several agenda items were given unanimous approval, including prices for lunches, athletic tickets, student workbooks, and Latchkey fees, along with bus routes for the 2019-2020 school year.

Board members accepted the resignation of middle school paraprofessional Jessica Gamble, and the board approved an amended contract for technology coordinator Shane Leeth.

The board also approved a number of supplemental coaching contracts for the 2019-2020 school year, including the following: Jim Wharton, baseball; Carl Etzler, softball; John Rosebrock, track and field; Becky Macki, assistant softball and girls’ junior varsity basketball; Randy Grandstaff, Rachel Alvarez, and John Gabriel, assistant track; Terry Crowle, baseball assistant; Gregg Mosier, junior varsity baseball; Morgan Hicks, junior varsity softball; Kory Lichtensteiger, freshman football; Mackenzie Ray, high school basketball cheer coach; Lori Hammons, eighth grade softball; Doyle Sheets, eighth grade baseball; Maddie Hagaman, seventh grade softball; Adrienne May, middle school track, and Jake Sawmiller and Aaron LaTurner, middle school wrestling coaches.

Volunteer coaches approved include Chase Clark, football; Bob Perkins, softball; Danica Hicks, junior varsity softball; Matt Perkins, baseball; Taylor Evans, eighth grade softball and Kirstin Hicks, seventh grade softball.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, August 26, in the district conference room.