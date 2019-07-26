VW sets preseason meeting, meet the team

Submitted information

The Van Wert City Schools Athletic Department would like to remind all middle school and high school fall athletes of the preseason meeting and meet-the-team celebration scheduled for Thursday, August 1, at Van Wert High School.

This is a mandatory Ohio High School Athletic Association meeting in which important team information will be shared with student athletes and their parents.

Students and parents are invited to a dinner at 5 p.m. in the Van Wert High School Commons, with the meet-the-team celebration and preseason informational session to follow at 6 p.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center auditorium.