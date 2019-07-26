Stephanie Dawn sets Factory Outlet Sale

VW independent/submitted information

The 12th annual Stephanie Dawn Summer Factory Outlet Sale, being held Thursday through Saturday, August 1-3, will have the largest selection of retired, discontinued, overstock, and second quality styles of the local company’s American-made quilted handbags, totes, accessories, Hens for Hospice hot pads, Pocket Plus, and more show only specials.

Stephanie Dawn will also have its fabric, hardware, and notions on sale at this event. Three days of shopping on-site!

Those attending the event Thursday or Friday can also step into the “Factory Viewing Area”. While in this area, shoppers will get a chance to see their favorite SD styles and other KAM Manufacturing Inc. contract products being made right in front of them.

The event offers: Show only specials, retired styles and colors, 25-50 percent discounts, SD hardware and fabrics, free parking and admission, and the factory viewing area (Thursday and Friday only)

Unlike former years, when the event was held in downtown Van Wert, this year’s event has been moved to the Kam Manufacturing site at 1197 Grill Road to provide more space, large private free parking, a great environment, and less traffic to deal with (follow the signs in the parking lot for the outlet sale entrance).

Kam will accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express credit cards, as well as cash and personal checks (with valid photo ID).

For more information, access the Stephanie Dawnwebsite, www.stephaniedawn.net, or its social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.