More schools fielding eight man teams

It’s no secret or big surprise that Ohio high school football numbers are dwindling.

Many schools, especially at the Division VII level struggle with numbers year in and year out. While low numbers don’t always equate to losing seasons – McComb won the 2018 Division VII state championship with a combined varsity/junior varsity roster of just 28 – it usually spells trouble. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see some rosters with roughly two dozen players.

Wayne Trace and other GMC teams are looking for new opponents after Holgate switched to eight man football.

Within the last few days, two Northwest Ohio schools – Toledo Christian and Holgate – announced plans to scrap 11 man football in favor of eight man football for the 2019 season.

Toledo Christian, a member of the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, also offers soccer and was faced with a varsity football squad of just 15 players. Green Meadows Conference member Holgate was expecting just 13 varsity players before pulling the plug this earlier this week.

Those two schools, along with other schools such as Morral Ridgedale and Zanesville Rosecrans, also disbanded their 11 man teams and will play eight man football this fall. Fostoria St. Wendelin wound up playing eight man football for three or four seasons before shutting down altogether last year.

The move toward eight man football at smaller schools in Ohio seems to be a trend.

“We do not have a definitive number of schools playing eight man football,” OHSAA Senior Director of Officiating and Sport Management Beau Rugg said. “There was a school in Cleveland (Elyria Open Door) that coordinated this and they dropped football altogether. My feeling is that it’s a trend that will continue, but I do not have data to support that.”

Meanwhile, teams such as Wayne Trace are left trying to fill out the schedule. The Raiders were scheduled to host Holgate in Week No. 8.

“At this time we are looking for a team in week eight,” Wayne Trace Athletic Director Jim Linder said. “It will certainly be tough. Most schools are into their league play pretty heavy at that time. We are hoping to fill that void for sure.”

At least 30 other states have small school teams that play the eight man game, in addition to mid-size and large schools that field full 11 man squads.

Only time will tell, but many fans of Ohio high school football are wondering if the day will come when OHSAA goes back to six football divisions, with Division VII set aside for eight man football.

