County Foundation lists trustee changes

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation’s Board of Trustees honored two retiring long-time trustees and welcomed two new board members at its annual meeting in June.

Mike Cross retired from the Board of Trustees. Cross was elected to the board in 1998 and served as a member of the board for 21 years.

New Van Wert County Foundation Trustees Tom Burenga and Cindy Hurless sign their commitment to VWCF and its mission in the Trustee Board book.

“We are grateful for his commitment to the Foundation and to our community,” said Executive Secretary Seth Baker. “During his time on the board, Mike oversaw various committees, served as president of the Board from 2005-2007, and represented the Foundation on the Wassenberg Art Center Board.”

Paul Svabik also retired from the Board of Trustees. Svabik served as a member of the board for 10 years. “During his time on the board, Paul served as president from 2016-2018, served on various committees, and helped to forge the Foundation we know today.” Baker noted.

Newly-elected trustees include Cindy Hurless and Tom Burenga.

Hurless is chief operating officer of Central Insurance Companies. She and her husband, Mark, have six children and three grandchildren. She is a member of Life House Church and Van Wert Rotary Club, and she and her husband are involved in a variety of community outreach activities. They also enjoy gardening, cooking, sports, and travel.

Hurless also serves on the YWCA Board and Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, which oversees operation of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Burenga is CEO of Kenn-Feld Group LLC, an eight-location John Deere dealer with locations in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. He and his wife, Julie, have two daughters: Jamie, 16, and Mandy, 12.

In his free time, Burenga enjoys growing a garden and canning salsa each summer. He also likes growing hot peppers and creating things from them. He currently serves as a trustee for First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

“We are excited to install Cindy and Tom as trustees,” said Board President Andy Czajkowski. “Both are a great fit to carry out the mission of our organization — transforming quality of life by fulfilling purposeful endowments, inspiring collective growth, and building initiatives for the future.

“I look forward to working with them on committees and upcoming projects”, Czajkowski added.Other current Foundation board members include Chuck Koch (vice president), Gary Clay (secretary), Larry Greve, Bruce Kennedy, Thad Lichtensteiger, Randy Myers, Bill Purmort, Brian Renner, Gary Taylor, Mark White, Eva Yarger, and Mike Zedaker.