86 counties, including VW, see higher June jobless rates

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Most Ohio counties, including Van Wert, saw a jump in unemployment in June, according to information released this week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

All but two of Ohio’s 88 counties saw unemployment increases between May and June, including Van Wert County and its neighbors.

Locally, the June jobless rate increased from 2.7 percent in May to 3.5 percent last month — an increase of eight-tenths of a percent — according to the ODJFS. Labor force estimates for Van Wert County, compiled by the ODJFS, in conjunction with the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, show that the county gained 200 people in its workforce, from 14,500 in May to 14,700 in June, while an estimated 100 more people were employed in the county, from 14,100 in May to 14,200 this past month. Unfortunately, unemployment also rose by 100 people, from 400 in May to 500 people last month.

In June, Van Wert County had the 11th lowest unemployment in Ohio.

Among neighboring states in June, Mercer County again led the area and the state in unemployment at 2.7 percent, an increase of six-tenths of a percent over May’s 2.1 percent. Auglaize County and Putnam County each tied at 3.1 percent, an increase of six-tenths of a percent for Auglaize and a hike of seventh-tenths of a percent for Putnam County. After Van Wert, Paulding County was next at 4.0 percent, up nine-tenths of a percent over May’s 3.1-percent unemployment rate. Allen County was at 4.1 percent, up nine-tenths of a percent from May’s 3.2 percent.

Across the state, the only county other than Mercer County with a jobless rate at or under 3.0 percent was Wyandot County at 3.0 percent.

Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.0 percent, including Monroe County, the county with the highest unemployment at 7.3 percent.

Other counties at or above 6.0 percent include Meigs County, 6.6 percent; Athens County, 6.4 percent; Adams and Noble counties, 6.3 percent; Scioto County, 6.2 percent; and Trumbull County, 6.0 percent.

The comparable rate for Ohio was 4.2 percent, up seventh-tenths of a percent from May’s 3.5 percent.