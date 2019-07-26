1st UM Church welcomes guest speaker

Jenelle Painter

VW independent/submitted information

Jenelle Painter will be speaking this Sunday, July 28, at the 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. services at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Her talk is entitled “Learning to Pray the Promises of God” and her testimony tells of how she cried out to God in the midst of tragedies in her life and how God reminded her who is in control. Area residents are invited to First U.M. Church to be encouraged and inspired by Painter’s true-life story.

First U.M. Church offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. The 8:15 a.m. service is a casual, more contemporary service and the 10:45 a.m. service is more relaxed, but traditional in style.

Pastor Chris Farmer is the lead minister at First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. (across from Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert).