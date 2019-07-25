GMC member to go to eight man football

Van Wert independent sports

HOLGATE — Just days before the start of high school football two-a-day practices, Holgate has made the decision to play eight man football in 2019.

The move is being made due to low numbers. The Tigers (3-7 in 2018) are expected to have just 13 players this season.

Holgate athletic director Richard Finley notified fellow Green Meadows Conference athletic directors of the decision earlier this week. Wayne Trace is one of the schools affected by the change, as the Raiders were scheduled to host Holgate in Week No. 8.

The Tigers were also slated to play Stryker, Waynesfield-Goshen and Hilltop during the non-conference portion of the schedule.

Holgate has already filled six weeks of the schedule, including games against Stryker, Toledo Christian, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, and squads from Michigan and Indiana. Officials hope to fill out a complete 10 game schedule soon.

Games played will not count in OHSAA computer poll standings.

At least for now, Holgate’s switch to eight man football is expected to be for the 2019 season only.