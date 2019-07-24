YWCA donation

The United Way of Van Wert County recently donated $633.14 to the Van Wert YWCA from New Initiative Funds that provide one-time money for a new project or program. The monies given to the YWCA will be used to repair the dish sanitizer/wash machine in its kitchen. The dish sanitizer/wash machine, which was installed in 2012, has needed repairs for eight months. The use of the sanitizer assists in the Youth Enrichment (After School and Summer Food) programs, along with any other in-house events. Shown are United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith (left) and YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick. United Way photo