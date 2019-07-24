Widows-widowers support group to meet

VW independent/submitted information

COLDWATER — Rediscovering Joy, a support group for widows and widowers of all ages, will hold its next meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, August 12.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s meeting room, 809 W. Main St. in Coldwater. For the August meeting, a representative from the Mercer County Head Start Program and Sharon Green from the Mercer County Council on Aging will be presenting information on different volunteer opportunities.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In August, the group will be touring and dining out at the Moeller Brew Barn in Maria Stein. For more information, call or text Judy at 419.733.5629 or Mary at 419.678.8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.

New members are always welcome.