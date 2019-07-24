VW delegation visits Japanese Sister City

VW independent/submitted information

SUMOTO, Japan — A group of local youngsters and adults have been learning first-hand about Van Wert’s Sister City: Sumoto, Japan, and will now explore other cities in Japan.

Members of the Van Wert delegation to Sumoto, Japan, socialize with their Japanese host families. photos provided

The local delegation left Van Wert on July 18 for O’Hare Airport in Chicago. From there, the group first flew to Seoul, South Korea, and then to Osaka, Japan. In Osaka, delegation members met with Sister City representatives from Sumoto, and then traveled to Awaji Island south of Osaka, where the city of Sumoto is located.

After arriving in Sumoto, the delegation was treated to a number of activities, including visits to shrines and the beach, and a tour of Sumoto High School. The local youngsters have also been on Japanese television and have been treated to cookouts and other fun activities.

One of the coolest things about a Sister City visit is that local residents live with host families and interact with them socially while in Sumoto. That allows Van Wert youngsters and adults to really experience Japanese culture first-hand.

Tuesday night was the delegation’s last night in Sumoto, but the group will now spend several days sightseeing in Japan. The first day will be spent traveling by bus and bullet train to Hiroshima, where the group will spend two days. On July 26, the delegation will travel by bullet train to Kyoto for more sightseeing, and then leave on July 28 for a daylong visit in Tokyo before returning home on July 29.