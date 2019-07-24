Man sentenced to prison on sex charges

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three sentencings were among the hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

James Yates, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to a total of 12½ years in prison on one count of sexual battery, a felony of the second degree; one third-degree felony sexual battery count; two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree; one fourth-degree felony count of gross sexual imposition; and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the third degree.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Yates credit for 120 days already served, and also ordered that he be classified as a Tier 3 sex offender, which means he must register every 90 days for life.

In addition, after completing his prison sentence, Yates is to be deported to his home country of Great Britain.

Casey Jewett, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, beginning at 7 p.m. July 28, with work release, on a charge of obstructing justice, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was granted work release and can also serve the remainder of his sentence on electronically monitored house arrest, beginning August 12.

Eric Shaffer, 43, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with work release, on one count of forgery, a felony of the fifth degree. He must also pay restitution of $200 to victim Shawn Clay.

Five people also changed their pleas during hearings in Common Pleas Court

James Dunno, 34, of Paulding, changed his plea to guilty to one count of grand theft of a firearm. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 11.

Keri Koesters, 32, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to two counts of trafficking in heroin, each a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending her successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Zachariah Minyoung, 18, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and Minyoung will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. September 11.

Kollin Taylor, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony in the fourth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and Taylor will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. September 11.

Jenifer Lynnsey Jane Davis, 23, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing will be held at 9 a.m. September 11.

Daniel Huber, 39, of Van Wert, denied violating is bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction sentence by testing positive for drugs. A hearing has been set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, August 5.

Jeffery Craft, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to complete a treatment program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each of two unidentified counts, to be served consecutively to one another, and also credited for 138 days already served.

Three people also appeared on bond violation hearings.

Connor Townsend-Elliot, 20, of Middle Point, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program by failing to appear for drug testing, failing to complete counseling, and testing positive for drugs. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 28. Townsend-Elliot was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with a further requirement to report to probation at 3:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while on bond.

Charles Miller, 63, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by testing positive for drugs. He then changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fifth degree. A $5,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and sentencing set for 9 a.m. September 11.

Troy Terhark, 55, of Lima, admitted to violating his bond by testing positive for drugs. A $5,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and Terhark was reminded that his final pretrial conference will be held July 31, with a trial date of August 19.