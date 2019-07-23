Taylor Kendall Methot

Taylor Kendall Methot, 26, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his residence.

Taylor Kendall Methot

He was born October 8, 1992, in Van Wert, the son of Candida (Monte) Zamarripa-Bollenbacher, who survives in Scott, and Richard K. Methot, who preceded him in death.

Taylor was a 2011 graduate of Van Wert High School and worked at Eaton Corporation in Van Wert.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, Taylor is survived by a brother, Gavin Bollenbacher of Scott; one sister, Gabriella Bollenbacher of Scott; his paternal grandparents, Susie (Al) Methot-Perez of Van Wert; and paternal stepgrandparents, Tim and Vickie Bollenbacher of Rockford.

He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Candelario and Anita Zamarripa; his paternal grandfather, Richard T. Methot; and an uncle, Paul Methot.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Funeral arrangements are by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.