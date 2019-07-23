Random Thoughts: OHSAA & much more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around young baseball players swarming to Van Wert County, OHSAA challenges, a big comeback, 8 man football, training camp time and paying college football players.

Baseball, baseball, baseball

Middle Point Ballpark and Lincolnview will serve as home to over 500 baseball players this weekend. 46 baseball teams with youngsters ranging in age from eight to 15 will compete in the 10th annual Middle Point Ballpark Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a big undertaking, but the event’s organizers have it running like a well oiled machine.

OHSAA challenges

It hasn’t been a great few days for the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The state’s high court ruled that the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division’s challenge to OHSAA’s Competitive Balance rule can be heard in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. The GCL filed suit last year but it was put on hold for nearly a year (see related story).

I’m not a lawyer, but I don’t think the league has a leg to stand on. In addition, it sounds like OHSAA isn’t willing to settle this and is ready to fight.

The next blow came when a provision of the new state budget that was signed Governor Mike DeWine included a provision that allows foreign exchange students to play for four years at a private or parochial school, but just one year at a public school.

What it means is a 6-10 basketball player from Germany could come to Ohio and play for four years at any non-public school, but just one year at a school like Van Wert.

Without getting political, why was something like that in a budget bill and who thought this was a good idea?

A glimpse into the future?

Two more Ohio High Schools have announced plans to switch from 11 man to 8 man football this fall.

Toledo Christian (3-7 last year) and Zanesville Rosecrans (5-5) said low numbers were the main factor. Toledo Christian has 17 kids and Rosecrans has just 13. Ridgedale also plans to play 8 man football due to a lack of numbers.

As time goes along, I think you’ll see more Division VII schools dump 11 man football for its 8 man counterpart.

Big comeback

I don’t know how many of the 7700-plus fans left last Thursday’s TinCaps/Peoria Chiefs game early, but those who did missed the team’s biggest ever comeback.

Trailing 11-2, the TinCaps stormed back for a 12-11 win. That should be a record that stands for some time.

Training camp

It’s hard to believe that NFL training camps are getting underway this week, and the annual Hall of Fame Game featuring the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos is just days away, August 1.

August 1 is also the day high school football practices begin, with scrimmages starting August 9.

Throw in college football and it won’t be long until the brand new season is in full swing.

Pay college football players?

The age old discussion about paying college football players is back. Until something changes, there will always be talk in some form or fashion.

It irritates me a little when people say college football players get nothing. Sorry, but scholarship players are getting a free education for five years, should they choose to take advantage of it.

As someone who put a child through college without the benefit of an athletic scholarship, I can honestly say that’s a big something.

However, could the NCAA make some changes to give players some sort of additional compensation? Yes, but it’s a bit of a slippery slope. Why? Because the top 25-30 powerhouse schools won’t have a problem with that. It could be an issue for many other schools, including MAC and Sun Belt schools, meaning a bigger gap among the colleges and universities.

But a change is most likely coming at some point.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.