Post 178’s season comes to an end

Van Wert independent sports

TROY — Van Wert American Legion Post 178’s season officially came to an end with a 7-4 loss to Greenville Thunder Post 140.

The two teams played five innings on Sunday, but had to finish on Monday due to rain.

Post 178 trailed 2-1 after one inning, with Alex Schneider scoring on a fielder’s choice, then three runs in the third gave the team a 4-2 lead. Jalen McCracken scored on a grounder by Jaden Youtsey, then with two outs Jon Lee singled in Schneider and Lee crossed home plate on an RBI single by Nick Woods.

Post 140 responded with a pair of runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to secure the win.

Lee finished with two hits and two RBIs and Schneider had two hits as well.

Austin Cotterman pitched the first 4.2 innings for Post 178 and allowed just three hits, but seven runs (five earned) with five strikeouts and seven walks. Youtsey went the remaining 2.1 innings and struck out two and walked one.

Post 178 finished with a record of 12-13.