Monday Mailbag: July 22, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about F-1 visa students, Wayne Trace, Baker Mayfield and the OHSAA record book.

Q: What’s up with the new foreign exchange student provision that was in the state budget bill? Name withheld upon request

A: In a nutshell, the rule will allow international students with F-1 visas to spend up to four years at non-public high schools in Ohio, or just one year at a public high school. Previously, F-1 visa students were only permitted to attend any Ohio school, public, private or parochial for just one year.

As you can imagine, the majority of public schools aren’t very pleased by this, and understandably so.

According to Tim Stried, Director of Communications at the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass may make a public statement on the subject this week.

We’ll have more on this in the coming days.

Q: Any chance you’ll have more coverage of Wayne Trace athletics this year? Name withheld upon request

A: The main focus is on Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview, but if enough people ask for it, the addition of Wayne Trace is possible.

Q: What happens if Baker Mayfield gets hurt this season? Name withheld upon request

A: If he misses any significant time, i.e. multiple games, it will be a long season for the Browns. Right now, there isn’t anyone on the roster that I’d want starting more than a game or two.

If you’re a Browns fan, wish for an injury free season.

Q: Here’s an offbeat question – what’s the record for the longest field goal in a high school football game in Ohio? Name withheld upon request

A: According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book, it’s 61 yards, both against Solon, in Northeast Ohio. Kevin Harper of Mentor set the record September 7, 2007. It was then tied by Casey Spear of Mayfield on November 14, 2009.

Here’s the thing – the record book isn’t always accurate, because the information isn’t always submitted to the OHSAA by local media or school officials. However, in this case, I’m guessing that truly is the record.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.