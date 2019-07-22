Local radio club has Hamfest, Flea Market
VW independent/submitted information
TheVan Wert Amateur Radio Club held its annual Hamfest and Flea Market Sunday morning at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.
A Hamfest is a gathering of amateur, or “ham”, radio operators, organized as a social and fundraising event, and sponsored by the local ham radio club. Flea market items offered for sale by the vendors attending included just about anything, but primarily focused on radio and electronic items.
Money raised by the local radio club is used to fund club activities and maintain equipment necessary for routine and emergency communications services for the Van Wert area.
