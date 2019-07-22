Local radio club has Hamfest, Flea Market

VW independent/submitted information

TheVan Wert Amateur Radio Club held its annual Hamfest and Flea Market Sunday morning at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Local ham radio operators show off their wares during the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club’s Hamfest and Flea Market at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

A Hamfest is a gathering of amateur, or “ham”, radio operators, organized as a social and fundraising event, and sponsored by the local ham radio club. Flea market items offered for sale by the vendors attending included just about anything, but primarily focused on radio and electronic items.



Money raised by the local radio club is used to fund club activities and maintain equipment necessary for routine and emergency communications services for the Van Wert area.