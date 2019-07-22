Gerald E. Thompson

Gerald E. Thompson, 94, of rural Spencerville, passed away at 6:47 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Bowling Green Manor, with his family at his side.

He was born March 12, 1925, near Spencerville, a son of Tollie and Dorothy Gaberdiel Thompson, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Frances Aileen Protsman, who died January 26, 1997.

Surviving are his son, Gary E. (Peggy) Thompson of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Scott Siedel of Spencerville, Kris Siedel of Cincinnati, and David (Kati) Thompson, Jason (Britanie) Thompson, and Crystal (Tim) Simpkins, all of Bowling Green; nine great-grandchildren, Londyn, Kaydence, Lola, Carter, Talin and Caden Thompson, and Cody, Trent, and Autumn Thompson.

His daughter; Janet Sue “Jan” Siedel; and four siblings, Wanda Lies, John Thompson, infant Charles Thompson, and Violet Thompson, also preceded him in death.

Gerald served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a self-employed general contractor in the Spencerville area for many years. He was a longtime member of Monticello United Brethren in Christ Church, the WCTU (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) with his wife, Bowersock Bros. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6772, and Harry J. Reynolds American Legion Post 191, both of Spencerville. He served on the Van Wert County Fair Board for some 26 years and was a 4-H advisor many years for the Jennings Wonder Workers and Jennings Hotrods. He also enjoyed gardening.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Following the service, military honors will be rendered by the Army Honor Guard and Spencerville veterans at the funeral home. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery, south of Monticello.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at tbayliff@woh.rr.com.