Satisfying…

Those who decided to beat the heat in air-conditioned comfort at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio Friday night were likely very satisfied with Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band that raised the NPAC’s musical temperatures with its renditions of many of the iconic British rock group’s hits, including “Ruby Tuesday”, “Paint It Black”, and, of course, “Satisfaction (I Can’t Get No)”. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent