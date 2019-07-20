Marlins compete in WOAL title meet

VW independent sports/submitted information

BLUFFTON — The Marlins Swim Team recently competed in the Western Ohio Aquatics League Championship Meet at Bluffton Community Pool on July 12 and 13.

The league consists of eight teams in Allen, Auglaize, Hardin and Van Wert counties. The Marlin’s team of 47 was represented by 32 swimmers at champs from age five to 18. This large meet was the culmination of a six week meet season starting in early June.

Pictured are swimmers posing after the annual Parade of Teams that opens every WOAL Championship Meet. Teams are encouraged to select a theme for the parade that includes march in music as well as dressing up. The Marlin’s theme this year was “Rubber Ducky.”

The Van Wert Marlins competed at the recent WOAL championship meet. photo submitted

Top 6 individual podium finishes:

Wes Holiday, 5th; Male 25 Freestyle 6 and under

Jayden Welker, 3rd; Male 50 Freestyle 13-14

Jayden Welker, 3rd; Male Individual Medley 13-14

Jayden Welker, 1st; Male Butterfly 13-14

Wes Holiday 1st; Male 25 Backstroke 6 and under

Olivia Ford 2nd; Female 25 Backstroke 7-8

Sam Houg 4th; Male Backstroke 11-12

Jayden Welker 2nd; Male 50 Backstroke 13-14

Ian Rex 6th, Male 50 Backstroke 15 and over

Katie Kramer 4th; Female 100 Freestyle 9-10

Haley Chiles 6th; Female 100 Freestyle 11-12

Sam Houg 4th; Male 50 Breaststroke 11-12

Top 6 finishing Relay Teams:



Ian Rex, Marcus Freewalt, Jayden Welker and Noah Arend 6th; Male Medley Relay 15 and over

Cora Dicke, Scarlett Laudick, Ruby Dicke and Sophia Ford 5th; Female Free Relay 7-8

Brynleigh Moody, Katie Kramer, Amanda Burenga and Haley Chiles 5th; Female Free Relay 11-12

John Kramer, Griffin gunter, Andrew Laudick and Sam Houg 5th; Male Free Relay 13-14

The winter swim season will begin in September. Contact YMCA Aquatics Director Martha Martin for additional information about the Marlins Swim Team by calling 419.238.0443 or by email at vanwertmarlins@gmail.com, or look for the public Facebook Group: Van Wert Marlins.

It is the mission of Van Wert Marlins Swim Team to provide the youth of the community with a high-quality swim team and to promote the sport of competitive swimming in the area. The group creates the opportunity for swimmers of all levels to develop mind, body, character and spirit and achieve the highest levels of personal growth as well as achievement in the sport.

The goal of the Van Wert Marlins is providing a positive, fun competitive swim team program for area children and their families. The Team is overseen by a volunteer Booster Club which is a registered and insured 501©3 organization. Any parent or interested person may be a member of the Booster Club.