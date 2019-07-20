Leon J. Wienken

Leon J. “Lee” Wienken, 94, of Van Wert, and formerly of Landeck, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van wert..

He was born March 27, 1925, in Landeck, the son of Othmar and Theresa (Etzkorn) Wienken, who both preceded him in death. On June 7, 1947, he married Rovena (Schwinnen) Wienken, who passed away January 2, 2015.

He is survived by five children, Hubert (Karen) Wienken of Lima, Sister Rita Wienken OSF/t of Tiffin, Mary Wienken of Van Wert, Carl (Teresa) Wienken of Venedocia, and Joan (David Derbyshire) Wise of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Paul Wienken, Dawn (Ed) Leonard, Amanda (Nick Ledbetter) Wienken, and Joseph Wienken; three great-grandsons, Eddie, Charlie, and Jack Leonard; three sisters, Mary Siefker, Clara Wienken, Agnes Wienken, all of Delphos; and two sisters-in-law, Nell Jean Wienken of Venedocia and Ethel Schwinnen of Landeck. He is also survived by his little buddy, Ozzie.

A daughter, Ruth (Wienken) Bailey; a son-in-law, Charles Bailey; three sisters, Loretta Becker, Rosie (John) Hart, and Frances Wienken; five brothers, Herman Wienken, Arnold (Ella Rose) Wienken, George (Violeta) Wienken, Paul Wienken, and James (Marilyn) Wienken; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Siefker and Richard Schwinnen, also preceded her in death.

Born and raised in Landeck, Lee was a lifelong farmer. He also drove semi for Delphos City Feed Store for many years, baled and sold hay and straw, and worked at Mike Youngpeter’s Hatchery. He also managed a crew that built grain bins for Elgin Service Center. Lee served on a destroyer escort in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a former member of St. John the Baptist Church in Landeck and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was a member of the Landeck Catholic Order of the Foresters and also a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and American Legion {Post 178, both of Van Wert.

He and Rovena were big Cincinnati Reds fans and enjoyed going to games. They also loved to square dance, play cards, and vacation in Florida.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, with military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:45 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. Mary’s The Assumption or St. John the Baptist Catholic Churches Building Funds or the Community Health Professional Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.weberfh.net.