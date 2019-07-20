Chamber has golf outing thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you to all who participated in the Van Wert Area Chamber Golf Classic on Wednesday.

We would like to thank our pro headline sponsors, Little Caesar’s, Central Insurance Companies, and Van Wert Health for their continued support.

Kudos to YMCA Director Hugh Kocab, Hickory Sticks Course Manager Darcy Crummey, and Ed Jacobs for making sure that the course, carts, and golfers were ready.

Thank you to Joy Milligan with Little Caesar’s Pizza who sponsored and provided pizza for lunch and pizza on the course.

Applause for Katie and the staff at Wild Hare on the Green at Hickory Sticks Golf Course who provided our dinner.

Thank you to the Chamber’s Golf Committee: Kurt Schalois, Nick Boley, Matt Miller, Rebecca Stepleton, Justin Dickman, Stacy Adam, and Brandy Leiber

Also thanks to the following sponsors:

Hole in One Sponsor: Greve Chrysler Dodge

19th Hole Sponsors: Eastside Auto Repair and Sales, Ohio & Indiana Roofing, Chief Supermarkets, Vantage Career Center, Federal Mogul, TSC Communications, R & R Employment, and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio

ACE Sponsors: Shultz Huber & Associates, Van Wert Manor, Cooper Farms, Braun Ambulances, Western & Southern Life, American Legion Post 178, Statewide Ford Lincoln, Citizens National Bank, and Bashore Reineck Stoller & Waterman Inc.

Hole Sponsors: Westwood Behavioral Health Services, Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy, and Bee Gee Realty

Door Prize sponsors and donors: TSC Communications, Central Insurance Companies, CQT Kennedy, Sears, First Bank of Berne, Collins Fine Foods, Van Wert Bedrooms, YMCA/Hickory Sticks Golf Course, Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Partee Shop, KAM Manufacturing, D’Amici’s, The Kenn Feld Group, 133 Bistro, Pizza Hut of Van Wert, Lee’s Ace Hardware, Van Wert Cinemas, Fort Wayne Komets, Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Bashore Reineck Stoller & Waterman Inc., Brookside Convenience Store, Northwest Ohio Trophy, Culligan Water, and Laudick’s Jewelry.

Special thanks: Wallace Plumbing for sponsoring the Potty Shot contest, Dick Clark Realty: margarita machine; and Overholt & Moorman Electric: Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar. A final thank you to all of the volunteers that helped us on the course or in the clubhouse at the event.

Mark Verville

President/CEO

Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce

via email