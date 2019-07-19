Reds to help fans stay cool this weekend

Submitted information

CINCINNATI — With the temperatures this weekend expected in the mid to high 90s and heat indices above 100, the Reds have recommendations for fans on how to stay cool and “heat smart” while enjoying the four games vs. the Cardinals July 18-21 at Great American Ball Park.

HOW TO STAY COOL

• Fans are permitted to bring unopened plastic bottles of water and sports drinks into the ballpark.

• Soft-sided coolers smaller than 16x16x8 are always permitted.

• “Cool rooms” will be available with TVs so fans can watch the game. Please see a Reds staff member for an escort to a cool room.

• Cool water misting stations are located near sections 106, 129, 131, 416, 427 and under the PNC Power Stacks in center field.

• The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum and Reds Team Shops are air-conditioned and good locations for fans to escape the heat.

BE HEAT SMART

• Fans should stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids (preferably water) before and during the game.

• Complimentary sunscreen lotion will be available at the TriHealth first aid stations near sections 110, 125 and 411.

• Extra care should be taken when exposing infants and elderly fans to these conditions as they are much more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

• If a fan feels weak or sick, please let a Reds staff member know and medical aid will be summoned.

• Wheelchair assistance is always available. Please see a Reds staff member.

ON-SITE MEDICAL SERVICES

• TriHealth Event Medicine will provide additional medical staff to assist anyone overcome by the heat.

• At all Reds games, TriHealth provides emergency medicine physicians, an ambulance and crew along with critical care paramedics and nurses.