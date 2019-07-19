O’Hagan to throw out first Wiffleball pitch

WREN — Wren area resident Karen O’Hagan has been selected by the Wrenway Park Wiffleball Committee to start the Wren Homecoming celebration on August 16 by throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the 28th year of Wiffleball action at 5:50 that evening.



O’Hagan is involved with many volunteer groups beneficial to the village. She is the wife of Andy O’Hagan, and the mother of Caitlin. She is currently employed by Crestview Local Schools and is also a member of Wren Village Council.

Wrenway Park, in association with the Wiffleball Warehouse, also announces sign-up for its junior Wiffleball tourney.

The entry fee is $80 for teams whose members are age 15 years and younger. The tourney will be held Wednesday, August 14 (if needed), and Thursday, August 15, with the championship to be played Saturday, August 17.

Interested teams can sign up by calling 419.495.2752, and all should be registered by Thursday, August 8.