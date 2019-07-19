The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Jul. 19, 2019

OC Lambert Days held to celebrate automotive pioneer

Members of the Lambert family ride in an antique Lambert automobile in the 2012 Lambert Days Parade. VW independent file photo

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Park Board is sponsoring its 52nd Lambert Days celebration, beginning this afternoon and running through Sunday, July 19-21.

The annual celebration honors American automotive pioneer John Lambert, whose Lambert gasoline buggy was the first practical gasoline-powered automobile available for sale in America. He initially designed and built his vehicle in 1890 and successfully tested it in January 1891 in side an 80-foot-long farm implement showroom he owned in Ohio City.

Lambert’s three-wheeled (tricycle-style), surrey-top, gasoline-powered vehicle had a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine and two large rear wheels. 

This year’s festival includes a number of activities and events, including community garage sales, fireworks, a car show, volleyball, Wiffleball, 3-on-3 basketball, kids games and inflatables, the annual Lambert Days Parade, and plenty of entertainment.

This year’s festival will also feature a new event: the Lambert Days Classic Pinball Tournament. 

Highlights of the 2019 festival are as follows:

Friday, July 19

4 p.m. – Steak Dinner (carryout available) at the Community Building

5 p.m. – Flag-raising ceremony at Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346.

5 p.m. – Kids’ games and inflatables

5 p.m. – Lambert Days Classis Open Pinball

6 p.m. – Music by Mike Bouillon

7 p.m. – Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament

8 p.m. – Queen of Hearts raffle

8 p.m. – Krazy Neyberz rock band

10:15 p.m. – Fireworks (rain date Saturday night)

Saturday, July 20

7 a.m. – Ohio Church of God breakfast truck

9 a.m. – Coed Recreational Volleyball

11 a.m. – Kids’ games and inflatables

Noon – 3-on-3 basketball registration

1 p.m. – 3-on-3 basketball tournament

4 p.m. – Hog Roast (carryout available)

4 p.m. – Music by Jeff Unterbrink

5 p.m. – Bingo

7 p.m. – Adult Wiffleball

7 p.m. – Lambert Days Class Pinball Tournament

8 p.m. – Colt & Crew rock band

Sunday, July 21

10 a.m. – Car show registration

11 a.m. – Chicken barbecue (carryout available); dinner music provided by Triad group

Noon – Car show

Noon – Kids’ games and inflatables

1:30 p.m. – Car show judging and awards

1:45 p.m. – Lambert Days Parade line-up

3 p.m. – 52nd annual Lambert Days Parade (activities continue in the park following the parade)

