OC Lambert Days held to celebrate automotive pioneer

Members of the Lambert family ride in an antique Lambert automobile in the 2012 Lambert Days Parade. VW independent file photo

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Park Board is sponsoring its 52nd Lambert Days celebration, beginning this afternoon and running through Sunday, July 19-21.

The annual celebration honors American automotive pioneer John Lambert, whose Lambert gasoline buggy was the first practical gasoline-powered automobile available for sale in America. He initially designed and built his vehicle in 1890 and successfully tested it in January 1891 in side an 80-foot-long farm implement showroom he owned in Ohio City.

Lambert’s three-wheeled (tricycle-style), surrey-top, gasoline-powered vehicle had a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine and two large rear wheels.

This year’s festival includes a number of activities and events, including community garage sales, fireworks, a car show, volleyball, Wiffleball, 3-on-3 basketball, kids games and inflatables, the annual Lambert Days Parade, and plenty of entertainment.

This year’s festival will also feature a new event: the Lambert Days Classic Pinball Tournament.

Highlights of the 2019 festival are as follows:

Friday, July 19

4 p.m. – Steak Dinner (carryout available) at the Community Building

5 p.m. – Flag-raising ceremony at Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346.

5 p.m. – Kids’ games and inflatables

5 p.m. – Lambert Days Classis Open Pinball

6 p.m. – Music by Mike Bouillon

7 p.m. – Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament

8 p.m. – Queen of Hearts raffle

8 p.m. – Krazy Neyberz rock band

10:15 p.m. – Fireworks (rain date Saturday night)

Saturday, July 20

7 a.m. – Ohio Church of God breakfast truck

9 a.m. – Coed Recreational Volleyball

11 a.m. – Kids’ games and inflatables

Noon – 3-on-3 basketball registration

1 p.m. – 3-on-3 basketball tournament

4 p.m. – Hog Roast (carryout available)

4 p.m. – Music by Jeff Unterbrink

5 p.m. – Bingo

7 p.m. – Adult Wiffleball

7 p.m. – Lambert Days Class Pinball Tournament

8 p.m. – Colt & Crew rock band

Sunday, July 21

10 a.m. – Car show registration

11 a.m. – Chicken barbecue (carryout available); dinner music provided by Triad group

Noon – Car show

Noon – Kids’ games and inflatables

1:30 p.m. – Car show judging and awards

1:45 p.m. – Lambert Days Parade line-up

3 p.m. – 52nd annual Lambert Days Parade (activities continue in the park following the parade)