OC Lambert Days held to celebrate automotive pioneer
DAVE MOSIER/independent editor
OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Park Board is sponsoring its 52nd Lambert Days celebration, beginning this afternoon and running through Sunday, July 19-21.
The annual celebration honors American automotive pioneer John Lambert, whose Lambert gasoline buggy was the first practical gasoline-powered automobile available for sale in America. He initially designed and built his vehicle in 1890 and successfully tested it in January 1891 in side an 80-foot-long farm implement showroom he owned in Ohio City.
Lambert’s three-wheeled (tricycle-style), surrey-top, gasoline-powered vehicle had a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine and two large rear wheels.
This year’s festival includes a number of activities and events, including community garage sales, fireworks, a car show, volleyball, Wiffleball, 3-on-3 basketball, kids games and inflatables, the annual Lambert Days Parade, and plenty of entertainment.
This year’s festival will also feature a new event: the Lambert Days Classic Pinball Tournament.
Highlights of the 2019 festival are as follows:
Friday, July 19
4 p.m. – Steak Dinner (carryout available) at the Community Building
5 p.m. – Flag-raising ceremony at Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346.
5 p.m. – Kids’ games and inflatables
5 p.m. – Lambert Days Classis Open Pinball
6 p.m. – Music by Mike Bouillon
7 p.m. – Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament
8 p.m. – Queen of Hearts raffle
8 p.m. – Krazy Neyberz rock band
10:15 p.m. – Fireworks (rain date Saturday night)
Saturday, July 20
7 a.m. – Ohio Church of God breakfast truck
9 a.m. – Coed Recreational Volleyball
11 a.m. – Kids’ games and inflatables
Noon – 3-on-3 basketball registration
1 p.m. – 3-on-3 basketball tournament
4 p.m. – Hog Roast (carryout available)
4 p.m. – Music by Jeff Unterbrink
5 p.m. – Bingo
7 p.m. – Adult Wiffleball
7 p.m. – Lambert Days Class Pinball Tournament
8 p.m. – Colt & Crew rock band
Sunday, July 21
10 a.m. – Car show registration
11 a.m. – Chicken barbecue (carryout available); dinner music provided by Triad group
Noon – Car show
Noon – Kids’ games and inflatables
1:30 p.m. – Car show judging and awards
1:45 p.m. – Lambert Days Parade line-up
3 p.m. – 52nd annual Lambert Days Parade (activities continue in the park following the parade)
POSTED: 07/19/19 at 6:24 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story