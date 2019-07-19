Law Enforcement 7/19/19

Van Wert Police

July 19, 1:50 p.m. — Jayson M. Foppe, 19, of 509 S. Shannon St., was cited for abusing harmful intoxicants while near the intersection of Shannon and Congress streets.

July 18, 12:16 p.m. — Jared A. Smith, 30, of 208 S. Wayne St., was cited for disorderly conduct for an incident in the 400 block of South Avenue.

July 16, 9:36 p.m. — Tayler L. Dickerhoof, 16, of 370-B W. Maple Ave., was cited for underage consumption while in the 400 block of North Race Street.

July 17, 4:15 p.m. — Calvin L. Placke, 25, of rural Convoy, was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while at the Van Wert Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.

July 16, 11:41 a.m. — Alonzo J. Munoz, 26, of 214 N. Race St., was served with a warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Adult Probation Department while in the 600 block of North Franklin Street.

July 16, 11:23 a.m. — Ryan M. Hundley, 39, of 520 S. Vine St., was cited for operating a trash collection vehicle without a city registration.

July 11, 10:49 p.m. — Dustin P. Fensler, 38, of 1056 Linden Drive, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) while in the 1000 block of South Shannon Street.

July 12, 1:28 p.m. — Ryanne L. Doner, 38, of 407 S. Walnut St., was cited for domestic violence and Ryan A. Churchwell, 42, of the same address, was charged with assault, both in connection with a domestic altercation at their residence.

July 13, 5:10 p.m. — Mica F. Closson, 32, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 14, was cited for OVI while in the 800 block of West Main Street.