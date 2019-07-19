Community Concert Band to have concert

VW independent/submitted information

On Friday July 26, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Una VanWynsberghe

Music to be performed will include a tribute in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon. “Sea of Tranquility” by David Shaffer was composed to catch the excitement and exhilaration of that moment.

Also featured on the concert will be sophomore trumpet player Una VanWynsberghe of Lincolnview High School playing Leroy Anderson’s “Trumpeters Lullaby”, an original composition by band member Chip Steffey entitled “Prairie Fire Overture ”, the theme from “The Jetsons” television series, and “National Fencibles” by John Philip Sousa.

A food stand will be available prior to the concert provided by the Order of Eastern Star District, starting at 5 that evening. Join the band, which is directed by Richard Sherrick and features members from Van Wert, Glenmore, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Coldwater, and Rockford, for the July 26 concert.

In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to an announced location or canceled. Lsten to the local radio station for pertinent information.