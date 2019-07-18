Railroad festival donation

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, made a donation to the Van Wert County Historical Society to help support the “Railroad Heritage Weekend” to be held July 27-28. The annual event will be held in the Commercial, Administration, and Junior Fair buildings on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, with more model railroad vendors this year. There will also be operational O, HO, and N gauge model railroad layouts. As always, the event is open to the public. Shown are Elks Exalted Ruler Keith Collins (left) and Charles White representing the Railroad Heritage Committee.Elks photo