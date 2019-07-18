Club waterfalls photo shoot postponed

Due to serious medical issues and transportation difficulties, the Van Wert Area Photography Club has decided to postpone its photo shoot of Greenville Falls, Ludlow Falls, West Milton Falls, and Charleston Falls for two weeks — that’s until Saturday, July 27.

The hope is that all issues will be resolved, or at least improved by then. If they are not, the falls tour will probably be deleted from this year’s activities. For the welfare of those involved, let’s all hope their situation improves significantly.

The 2019 County Fair Photography Exhibit will soon be here. Are you getting your entries completed for: Clouds, Our Fair, Flowers, Architecture, and People? You may enter pictures in color and black and white, but you may not change a color picture to black and white, then enter both photos. The largest image permitted fills the opening in an 8 by 10-inch frame with only one image (these were last year’s rules). As soon as we get the new book, we’ll go more into the rules.