Wren Homecoming to have burger contest

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — Last year marked 15 consecutive years of Wren rib roasting fun. This year, the Wren Wiffleball Warehouse presents the first-annual “Better Burger Challenge” as a juicy alternative to the previous culinary contest.

This year’s cook-off will be held Saturday, August 17, during the Homecoming festivities. The theme for this initial installment will be “American Grandstand” in order to connect the cooking celebration with Wren’s patriotic heritage.

Participating chefs will be provided with 2 pounds of ground beef ahead of the contest, and will be responsible for creating their unique recipes. Contestants will be encouraged to develop their own sauce(s) and/or condiments, a side dish, dessert, or accompanying beverage. Contestants will be judged on their creativity and cooking skills while weaving these elements into their final dish. Each contestant will present two final burgers on separate plates for the judging teams, and the remaining burgers will be auctioned off or sold to the public after the contest.

Contestants will need to provide any equipment and supplies necessary for the cook-off. Ground beef will be provided, at no costto each contestant on the Thursday before the contest. All types of spices, marinades, and “secret recipes” are encouraged. All types of cookers and any fuel sources will be accepted. Cooking will take place outside the Wrenway Wiffleball Park, with preparation beginning as early as 8:45 a.m. and judging starting at 11:30 that morning.

Burgers will be judged on taste and tenderness, while a separate prize will be given for presentation, sauce or condiment, and best side dish.

For the fifth consecutive year, a “People’s Choice” award will again be presented. Visiting burger enthusiasts can enter a drawing to be one of two celebrity judges. All burgers must be prepared on-site the day of the contest.

To sign up or find out more information, email James Lautzenheiser at james.lautzenheiser@yahoo.com. Only the first 15 amateur cooks who register will be permitted to participate. Deadline to enter is Saturday, August 3.