Two given prison; 15 arraigned in Van Wert CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 15 people entered pleas Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to grand jury indictments.

In addition, two Rockford residents were given prison sentences related to identity fraud, racketeering, and tampering with records offenses, among others.

Carolyn Sears, 59, was given a total of nine years in prison on two counts of tampering with records, both third-degree felonies; one count each of complicity, a third degree felony, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (racketeering), a felony of the first degree. Sears was sentenced to nine years on the racketeering charge and 24 months on the other charges, with all sentences to run concurrently, with no credit for time served.

Tommy Searles, 56, was sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison on one count each of having a weapon under disability and identity fraud, both felonies of the third degree; engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree; and four counts of tampering with records. He received 24 months in prison on the identity fraud, weapons, tampering counts, with credit for 128 days already served in each case, except for the weapons charge, and 10 years in prison on the corrupt activity charge, with nine days credit for time served.

The weapons charge will be served consecutively to the identity fraud and tampering charges, while the corrupt activity sentence will be served consecutively to the other charges.

In addition, real estate in Liberty Township is forfeited and awarded as restitution to the victim in the identity fraud case, while the weapon was also forfeited to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Those arraigned include the following:

Michael Reichert, 36, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the first degree; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered held on a $25,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Caleb Geise, 27, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree; burglary, a second-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was ordered held on a $20,000 cash/surety bond and was placed on electronically monitored house arrest, with the further stipulation he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7.

Sheila Raines, 39, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. July 31.

Alexander Chorvas, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree, and possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was ordered held on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Monday, July 29.

Caleb Mendez, 23, of Decatur, Indiana, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the third degree; one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fourth degree; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond after waiving extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. August 7.

Phillip Vickery, 29, of Decatur, Indiana, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fourth degree two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony; and one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fourth degree, and possession of heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond, after waiving extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 7.

Gabrielle Yann, 25, of Wren, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies; and one count each of possession in a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, each a felony of the fourth degree, and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond after waiving extradition and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 7.

Bradley Wilcox, 26, of Haviland, pleaded not guilty to one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 3:30 p.m. July 31.

Emily Bollenbacher, 28, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to count counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the first degree; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was ordered held on a $25,000 cash/surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. July 29.

Christopher Knuth, 34, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released to electronically monitored house arrest on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.

Julie Survilla, 43, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. July 31.

Idris Nuriddeen, 43, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. August 7.

Jered Panning, 21, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. July 31.

Danielle Bledsoe, 22, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of counterfeiting, each a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 7.

Ashley Carr, 19, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. July 24.

A change of plea was also taken over the past week.

William Crutchfield, 46, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.