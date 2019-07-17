First Baptist Church announces VBS theme

VW independent/submitted information

“Polar Extremes: All of Me, All Out for God” is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in Van Wert. Get ready to be transported to the untamed, wild world of Polar Extremes.

First Baptist Church is ready to chill out for this year’s Vacation Bible School adventure. photo provided

All boys and girls (ages 4 through sixth grade) are invited to join the adventure. VBS will be held from 6:45-9 p.m. (with registration at 6:30 p.m.) July 29-August 1 at First Baptist Church.

To register or for more information, contact the church office at 419.238.0333 or log onto the church’s website: www.fbcvw.com.

First Baptist Church is located at the corner of Jennings and Mendon roads on the southeast side of Van Wert.