Blessing Box donation

Members of the Black Swamp Motorcycle Club recently partnered with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church donating $100 to help with the cost of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items for St. Mark’s Blessing Box program. The Blessings Box is located in Van Wert at the northwest corner of Washington and Sycamore streets in the church’s parking lot. This community outreach helps families that may be struggling to make ends meet. Black Swamp Cruiser Club Chapter 6 is a family friendly motorcycle club located in the Van Wert area and is part of the larger group, Cruiser Club USA. Goals of the club include donating time, money, or talents to others. This past year, the club donated items to the Blessings Box and learned how many people have been helped through partnering with St. Mark’s and its outreach program. For more information, contact the church office at 419.238.6336 , visit the church’s website, www.stmarkslutheranvw.com, or “like” the church on Facebook. Shown are Pastor Will Haggis and Mark Schaberg of St. Mark’s with Black Swamp Motorcycle Club members. photo provided