ACME state bracket set

The ACME baseball state tournament bracket is set. The single elimination tournament will begin with quarterfinal action at noon on Saturday with Archbold taking on Troy, followed by Van Wert vs. Minster. The two winners will then face off in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. All games will be played at Veterans Field in Coldwater. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent