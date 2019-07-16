NPAC Bundle & Save option begins today

VW independent/submitted information

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, along with Season Sponsors Central Insurance, Chuck and Karen Koch, and Statewide Ford Lincoln, announce the availability to “Bundle & Save” on ticket purchases for the 2019-20 season.

Beginning today, Tuesday, July 16, at noon, ticket buyers can bundle three or more events and save 15 percent. To access the discount, patrons may visit NPACVW.ORG and use the code BUNDLE15 when tickets for at least three events have been placed in the cart.



Another option is to call the box office at 419.238.6722 for ticketing support. A visit to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 10700 Ohio 118 in Van Wert, beginning at noon, is also a popular option for selecting a series of events and saving. The Box Office provides personal assistance on selecting a year filled with NPAC entertainment.



Artist videos and more information on the 28 live events coming to the Niswonger stage this season are available at NPACVW.ORG.