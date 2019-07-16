MP Lions set auction, ice cream social date

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Middle Point Lions Club is holding its annual Benefit Auction and Ice Cream Social on Friday, July 26, at the Middle Point Community Building. Food is available starting at 5 p.m., with the auction starting at 6 that evening.



The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs, Coney dogs, baked beans and other sides, pie, and ice cream. The auction features lots of great items generously donated by merchants in the tri-county area.

Proceeds from this event fund all of the club’s service projects, including eye exams and glasses for Middle Point area residents in need, sponsorship of youth projects such as Lincolnview Boys and Girls State participants, the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership program (HOBY), and DARE, and community projects such as wheelchair ramps for village residents.