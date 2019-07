Location change: Van Wert vs. St. Marys

Van Wert independent sports

The remainder of the ACME baseball district championship game will be played at Celina at 5 p.m. today.

The game was halted by heavy rain at Shawnee High School yesterday, with Van Wert leading St. Marys Memorial 5-2 in the top of the sixth inning. The game will resume from that point.