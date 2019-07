Heavy rain stops ACME district title game

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Rain halted Monday’s ACME district championship game with Van Wert leading St. Marys Memorial 5-2 in the top of the sixth inning at Shawnee High School.

Heavy rain that lasted for about 20 minutes made the field unplayable.

Weather permitting, the game is scheduled to resume at 5 p.m. today and the Cougars will have runners at first and third with two outs.