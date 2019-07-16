Farm Bureau, SWCD to co-host Ag Banquet

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Farm Bureau and Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District are co-hosting the second annual Ag Banquet on Tuesday, August 6, at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert.

The evening will begin with an election for two supervisors on the SWCD Board from 5-6 p.m., dinner catered by Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ at 6 p.m., and a meeting following that.

Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal is the speaker for the evening. His presentation is titled “Making mud into mud pies from the toughest planting season in Ohio history” and will focus on the tough Ohio planting season, silver linings, and lessons learned for moving forward.

Tickets are $5 and are available from the Van Wert SWCD, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert. Deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, July 30.